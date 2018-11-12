Late Late Toy Show and Brussels sprouts: This year's Christmas stamps revealed

The Late Late Toy Show, Brussels sprouts and a crib are to feature on this year's Christmas stamps.

An Post says the festive designs were chosen following a public vote on what a modern Irish Christmas means.

From thousands of entries, a shortlist of the top suggestions was created and put to an online vote.

The six most popular themes chosen to feature on the 2018 Christmas stamps are:

A family watching The Late Late Toy Show

People making their way to Midnight Mass

Meeting loved ones at the airport

A visit to the local crib

A child getting ready for Santa’s arrival on Christmas Eve

A Christmas dinner with turkey, sprouts and all the trimmings

Speaking about the Late Late Toy Show stamp, Ryan Tubridy said that the whole team were delighted that the public voted for them.

"We have such fun putting the show together and it’s really rewarding to get this type of response," Tubridy said.

"I believe there is nothing nicer than receiving a letter or card in the post, particularly at this time of year, so I encourage everyone to get posting this Christmas."

Aileen Mooney, An Post Irish Stamps Manager said that they cannot wait to see the reaction both at home and abroad.

"For friends and family abroad, the new stamp designs will bring with them a sense of home," said Ms Mooney.

"For our customers in Ireland, we want to see everyone embracing the tradition of sending Christmas cards and letters to their loved ones and using these beautifully illustrated stamps which, include the nation’s favourite Christmas moments!”

The stamps, which were designed by Detail Design Studio, are available now in a €19 booklet and a €5 booklet from all post offices and online at anpost.com.