Laois to host Ireland’s first ever gender balanced music/comedy festival

The organizers behind Electric Picnic are responsible for this brand new festival coming this summer.

The Folly will take place on July 20-21 in the ruins of Cullahill Castle.

The lineup will hold a balance of female and male comedians as well as up-and-coming musicians.

Molly Sterling will take to the stage Friday night.

Festival-goers can expect The Lost Brothers, and Curtis Walsh on Friday night along with Holly Macve and alt-pop singer, Molly Sterling.

On Saturday night some of Ireland’s funniest will take to the stage including Kevin McGahern, Niamh Marron, Eddie Mullarkey and Grace Mulvey.

Kevin McGahern will play the festival.

There will be plenty of food stalls on offer as well as plenty of family-friendly fun with the Cullahill Annual Fair.

Tickets are €40 for both nights or €25 per day plus booking fee and are available now.