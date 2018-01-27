Ladybird’s trailer with every word screamed is more entertaining than the movie, maybe

There are times when you have to see something to believe it, and this is one of those times.

Twitter user @laterchalamet recorded her own screaming voice over the trailer for Saoirse Ronan’s new film Ladybird, and it added a whole new, and loud, layer to the film.

The movie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, has received widespread acclaim as well as five Oscar nominations, including best actress for Saoirse.

But this trailer makes the ’art’ of screaming into a microphone entertaining as hell!

I now present to you, the Lady Bird trailer, but I scream every word... pic.twitter.com/4W0BfwTZz9 — toni ▽ (@laterchalamet) January 26, 2018

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, @laterchalamet also recorded/screamed an entire seen from Call Me By You Name.