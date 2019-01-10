Krystian Bielik’s tennis ball keepy-uppy skills are absolutely extraordinary

Krystian Bielik’s Arsenal career is yet to flourish, but judging by this video there’s no question his skills are right up there.

The Polish 21-year-old, who has spent the last couple of years out on loan at Birmingham, Walsall and now Charlton, showed off his technique with an Instagram video involving a tennis ball and a kitchen cupboard.

While the video may have delighted social media users, it may not have put a smile on the face of Charlton manager Lee Bowyer.

The former England international has previously criticised Bielik, who plays primarily as a defender or midfielder, for overcomplicating things.

No ball play in the house! Said my mum! — robstark (@robstark13) January 9, 2019

Quoted in the News Shopper last month, Bowyer said: “At times he still needs to play one and two-touch.

“He takes too many touches – Cruyff turns on the halfway line with three players around him, doesn’t need to do that.”

- Press Association