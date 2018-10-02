Krispy Kreme drive-thru customers asked to respect local residents and stop beeping car horns

Back to Discover Home

A new 24/7 drive-thru doughnut shop in Dublin is asking customers to stop beeping their horns as they wait in line late at night.

People living near Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown say the noise is keeping them awake at night.

Kasia Zablotna

The company is asking customers to be respectful of residents and is installing new signs to remind them not to beep their horns.

Krispy Kreme Ireland responded to the incident in a Facebook post.

"Following from the well-received opening of our new store in Blanchardstown Centre, we are aware that a small number of customers using the drive-thru service have been beeping their car horns late at night.

We are naturally asking them to stop and we do apologise to local residents who are affected by this.

"To help encourage drivers to be respectful of residents we are getting signage made asking them to be quiet in the area and looking into other options to improve the situation," the post read.

The company has asked for all customers coming to the drive-thru to respect the area and the residents who live nearby.

Since its opening as the first ever Irish Krispy Kreme store, the Blanchardstown store has enjoyed a busy start with queues out the door every day.

People queue outside Krispy Kreme’s official opening of Krispy Kreme’s first ever Irish store in Blanchardstown Centre. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

Krispy KremeBlanchardstownDublin

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover