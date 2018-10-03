Krispy Kreme closes drive-thru at night after complaints from locals over noise

Krispy Kreme, which recently opened its first Irish store, has announced it will no longer operate its drive-thru 24 hours a day as previously planned.

The doughnut shop in Blanchardstown was due to open "24/7", but local residents had reported that the noise of customers beeping their horns at night was keeping them awake.

Yesterday, the company asked customers to be respectful of residents and is installing new signs to remind them not to beep their horns.

However, given the response to the store opening was "beyond initial expectations", the branch will now only open between of 6am and 11.30pm.

The company said it would be continuing to deploy its Traffic Management Action Team to examine alternative options in relation to late night queue management.

It also said it was holding discussions with Fingal County Council, Blanchardstown Centre Management, the local Garda Traffic Corp and Community Liaison with regard to options for consideration.

In a statement, Richard Cheshire, CEO, Krispy Kreme UK & Ireland, said: “We anticipated a warm welcome for Krispy Kreme in Ireland and have long wanted to open a store here, but the response has been way ahead of our most optimistic expectations.

"For the customers coming into our store in Blanchardstown, the smiles and joy have been great to see.

For the most part too, our drive thru has been a success. But we know that the late-night noise has been an upset for our neighbours.

"Some customers have been beeping their horns and disturbing families in nearby apartment complexes. Most importantly, we are saying to our neighbours, we’ve listened and we’re making changes immediately,” he said.

Digital Desk