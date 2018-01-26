Krispy Kreme are opening an Irish drive-through and here's what people think

Krispy Kreme, a franchise has more than 1,300 stores in 31 countries, is finally coming to Ireland.

The US doughnut retailer announced plans to open in Dublin last year and since it has been revealed that it will open in Blanchardstown AND it will in face be a drive-through.

According to a planning permission approval from the Fingal County Council, it will also be open 24 hours a day.

Dough-not know what all the fuss is about?

Here's what people have been saying:

I always knew that sugar would eventually kill me but the news of a 24hr #KrispyKreme opening in Dublin has cemented this as an inevitable fact pic.twitter.com/Vi4Z78ppFZ — Laura (@ElleEmSee) January 25, 2018

A drive through Krispy Kreme might be the one pro of moving back to Dublin — Ciara (@Ciara_BK) January 25, 2018