Kourtney Kardashian ‘disappointed’ that Khloe would pick Kim to be daughter True’s legal guardian

Just when things couldn't get more dramatic between the Kardashian sisters Khloe has revealed that she’d pick Kim, not Kourtney, to be her daughter’s legal guardian if something ever happened to her.

The latest clip from the show gives us the tense moment when Khloe told Kourtney that she would choose Kim over her.

Khloe defended her reason for picking Kim saying how she prefers her style of parenting.

“From what I envision my parenting style to be, I do think it'll be more like Kim. A little more stricter."

Kim looked fairly happy about the whole thing, while Kourtney appeared less than impressed, resulting in her firing back at Khloe saying she’s too busy with her own kids to look after True.

"Guess what, you don't have to give an explanation. I've got three kids and I'm busy on my own." When Khloe agreed saying Kourtney was "at capacity," she responded, "No I'm not at capacity, I want one plus more."

Kourtney also added that she’s "gone back and forth" between Kim and Khloe when it came to choosing a legal guardian for her own kids but it’s Kim’s “core moral values” why Khloe still comes out on top.

Taking into account what Khloé has said since giving birth, it seems she really does have more in common with Kim when it comes to parenting.

Speaking to People Magazine, Khloe said: “I have to say that Kim probably has given the best advice because she’s not judgmental about any of it.”