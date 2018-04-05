Kind strangers on Twitter are helping this little girl hunt for her lost bunny

A little girl’s search for her beloved stuffed bunny has been boosted by the support of thousands of strangers on Twitter.

Sophia Broxup, who turns six next week, lost Rabbi on the London Tube on Tuesday while visiting the capital from York with her family.

Her mum Gemma posted a plea on Twitter asking for help in finding the stuffed animal, which Sophia has had from birth.

Beloved cuddly toy which my daughter has had from birth lost on tube tonight between 8-9 pm either jubilee or central line please help find for my 5 year old who is distraught @TfL pic.twitter.com/NNlnLlRQ50 — Gemma Broxup (@GBR0X) April 3, 2018

The call for help has had a wonderful response, with the picture of Rabbi being shared over 11,000 times.

“It’s a fantastic response from everyone on Twitter trying to help,” Gemma told the Press Association.

I feel so so sad. My 18-year old daughter is sitting here repeating, "That is so sad. That is so so sad."



Can we send your daughter one of Gracie's stuffed animals? I promise we will pick the best one that isn't Huey. (Her cat she has had since she was almost two.) @elevendjh — Christina Zander (@C0ffeeH0) April 3, 2018

This little guy has been living with us after being left behind several months ago with no one coming back for it, would happily give it to you! pic.twitter.com/VPWsBL5zaV — The Eel PIE (@EelPiepub) April 4, 2018

“Unfortunately there’s no sign of Rabbi yet,” added Gemma. “He always comes on holiday with us as it’s the teddy she always sleeps with and has been with her in hospital on the occasions she has needed to be admitted – her comfort teddy.”

Rabbi went missing when the family were on their way back to their hotel, after they had been out for tea as a treat for Sophia’s upcoming birthday.

(Gemma Broxup)

“The kids wanted to walk down to the London Eye and Sophia wanted pictures with Rabbi to send to her best friends,” said Gemma.

The family walked back via Big Ben and got on the Tube at Westminster.

(Gemma Broxup)

Sophia, a year one student at Knavesmire Primary School, realised she had lost Rabbi when leaving Covent Garden Station.

“She was so sad that he was alone and he might forget her or if someone has him he would miss her and be called another name and he wouldn’t like it,” said Gemma.

Gemma said they are hoping Rabbi will be found before her birthday.