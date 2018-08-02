Kind stranger buys pensioner’s McDonald’s meal when he spots him struggling

A tradesman selflessly paid for a pensioner’s meal at McDonald’s after spotting him struggling with loose change at the counter.

Melanie Langley secretly recorded her partner Dave Love paying for an elderly man’s food along with his own.

Love bought the man’s coffee and breakfast, as well as giving him 20 Australian dollars (around £11) in the McDonald’s branch in Bendigo, Australia.

Posting the good deed on Facebook, Langley said: “This man melts my heart… Your true character is revealed when nobody’s watching.”

After receiving the money from Love, the man was heard saying: “Thank you very much… you’re a gentleman.”

STOP SCROLLING, this WILL make your day, I was in tears 🙏 This man melts my heart 💓 I had no idea what he was up to as he ordered his morning coffee but quickly realised and couldn’t not video this incredible act of kindness. 💖 Your true character is revealed when nobody’s watching Oh and you wouldn’t believe it, his surname is LOVE 💕He bought this old mans coffee, breakfast and gave him $20 🙌🙏Oh and I told him I wasn’t videoing as he would’ve made me turn it off 🤷‍♀️ #caughtintheact#payitforward #heartofgold #workhardtogivemore #domorehavemoregivemore #actofkindness #teamlove Posted by Melanie Langley on Monday, July 30, 2018

More than 47,000 Facebook users have shared the heartwarming video, which has now been viewed more than three million times.

In a radio interview with Coffs Coast’s Hit105.5, Love said: “I noticed an old man just putting a big pocketful of change on the counter. We only put a big pocketful of change up when we’ve emptied our money box or something like that… My heart melted.

“He just reminded me of my dad. I’ve since learnt his story, he’s lost his daughter and his wife.

“He’s a real cute old man… I’d love to just go to his house and have a cup of tea with him and talk, that would mean a lot.

“We’re Aussie. That’s what we do for each other.”

- Press Association