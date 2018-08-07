Kim Kardashian's latest tweet has gotten the meme treatment and it's hilarious
07/08/2018 - 12:55:00Back to Discover stories Discover Home
Kim Kardashian is getting roasted online for the unusual pose she chose when modeling the new Yeezy 350 Butter shoes, designed by her husband, Kanye West.
The 37-year-old is pictured wearing a charcoal gray Yeezy underwear set with the new soft yellow Yeezy Butters while laying on a white bed and staring off into the distance.
She captioned the Instagram, "Like butter. #Butter350’s #yeezy."
It didn't take long for the internet to make fun of the reality TV star's pose.
August 6, 2018
August 6, 2018
someone dial 991 for her pic.twitter.com/cWmEjaQKgD— F.Hegen (@f_hegen) August 6, 2018
August 6, 2018
August 7, 2018
The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Butter dropped for $220 on June 30.
Join the conversation - comment here