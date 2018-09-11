Kieran Donaghy announces retirement in a unique way - via poetry

Kieran Donaghy is a legend when it comes to the game of Gaelic football.

However many wouldn't know the Kerry GAA star is actually quite the gifted poet.

Kieran announced the news of his retirement from inter-county football via a poem he wrote and it’s actually quite good.

A little poem for ye. Thanks for everything @Kerry_Official pic.twitter.com/WIxl985gkL — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) September 11, 2018

Here's the full transcript.

"Kerry I thank you…

Up to Croker in ‘97, my dream it began

Standing in the Nally, I said ‘Maybe I can’

The famine was ended and Kerry were back

As a minor four years later, I’d give it a crack

Thank god I’m from Kerry, we sure are the best

History, tradition, st Brendan on the crest

I played right on the edge, not a backward step taken

Will I ever apologise? You must be mistaken

By God, it was special, the Green and Gold on my back

I did my job well, in the air I’d attack,

To the jersey I love you, I wore you with pride

Didn’t win them all but so hard I tried.

The future is exciting, we must support our team

It’s been so emotional and we’ve shared the dream

That’s a big part of it, that’s what we’re about

It’s the jersey, it’s Kerry, It’s ‘Up the Kingdom!’ we shout

I’ll never forget ye, ye know who ye are

Bonded forever, on the pitch, at the bar

We climbed all the mountains, they look good from the top

Celtic crosses in our pockets, those memories won’t stop.

Fitzgerald stadium was home, it’s where I kicked my last ball

After hugging my brothers, the tears did fall

I shouldn’t be sad, we were good for each other

Now's the right time to hand it to another

The next chapter is here. Oh I can’t wait

No ifs, no buts, only total faith

Hilary, Lola Rose and Indie by my side

Made it a no brainer to eventually decide

My Kerry, my Family, my Mom and my Nan

Donaghys, Fitzgeralds and the O’Connors are my clan,

This sums up my journey and one thing’s for sure,

In the words of John B, ‘I’m one lucky hoor’"

Fair play Kieran.

Can we now start calling him the Seamus Heaney of the GAA world?

It didn't take long before fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to the GAA star’s retirement.

Kieran Donaghy was one of those players that the opposition hated but was adored by his own. His relationship with the Dubs supporters was especially entertaining. A lot of Inter-county full back's will at least sleep easier tonight. #Gaa — Robert Cribbin (@rob_cribbin) September 11, 2018

I remember how opposition fans booed Kieran Donaghy. They hated the sight of him because he was always there to do damage at full forward, but Kerry fans always loved him. A great character and an unbelievable athlete through and through. A giant of the game. — Georgia (@CarnivalOfPeace) September 11, 2018

Best of luck to Kieran Donaghy on his retirement from Inter County Football. Kieran gave us all many glorious memories during his year's in the green and gold!! His skill and talent was legendary. A true warrior for The Kingdom. Thank you Kieran — john brassil (@kerryabu) September 11, 2018

Kerry football's loss of Kieran Donaghy will be Tralee basketball's gain — Barry Lennon (@BarryDLennon) September 11, 2018

Kieran Donaghy has retired from inter-county football. End of an era. Thanks for the memories big man. One of a kind #GAA — Damian Stack (@damianstack) September 11, 2018

There was a time Kieran Donaghy was the most lethal and exciting attacking weapon in football. That he was still a go-to guy for Kerry in his last season is the greatest statement on a marvellous career. Great player, better fella. — Michael Foley (@MickFoley76) September 11, 2018

Only time will tell if this new style of retiring will catch on.