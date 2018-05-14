KFC has designed a limited-edition bucket for the royal wedding

In the years to come, people will show off their royal wedding memorabilia with pride, especially if they manage to get their hands on this rather unique KFC bucket.

The fast food restaurant’s limited-edition ornately-designed commemorative bucket will be available from the KFC Windsor branch on Dedworth Road on May 19, the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to marry.

However, only 50 will be created for the event, available on a first come, first served basis.

(KFC)

Those who can’t make it will have the chance to win one of 25 further bespoke commemorative buckets made from bone china.

A KFC spokesman commented: “When we discovered Prince Harry proposed over a roast chicken, we simply had to show our support for the big occasion.

“We’re preparing for a rush on orders next Saturday as the people of Windsor flock to our Dedworth Road restaurant to get their hands on this priceless piece of British history.”

- Press Association