KFC announces its first female Colonel

KFC has a new mascot, and not only is she a woman, she’s a famous country singer.

Reba McEntire was named as the latest actor to play fast food’s Colonel Sanders on Friday in a humorous video posted on Twitter by the brand.

McEntire joins an illustrious list of celebrities to play the mustachioed man, including Rob Lowe, Billy Zane and Ray Liotta.

The advert shows McEntire singing about the chicken chain’s brand new Smoky Mountain BBQ flavour while dressed as the mascot, complete with moustache and white suit.

McEntire began her career as a country singer in 1979 – she has since released 29 studio albums and acted in a handful of films.

She was also the centre of her own television sitcom for five seasons between 2001 and 2007.

McEntire actually features twice in the video, once as the Colonel and once as herself.

Reaction to the latest celebrity to play the famed Colonel has been mixed online, but most seem to be in support of the star’s new role.
