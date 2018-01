KFC announces its first female Colonel

KFC has a new mascot, and not only is she a woman, she’s a famous country singer.

Reba McEntire was named as the latest actor to play fast food’s Colonel Sanders on Friday in a humorous video posted on Twitter by the brand.

Nothing to see here, folks. Nope, nothin’ at all. Just the same old Colonel with a new flavor of fried chicken. pic.twitter.com/ju2omd07OC — KFC (@kfc) January 26, 2018

McEntire joins an illustrious list of celebrities to play the mustachioed man, including Rob Lowe, Billy Zane and Ray Liotta.

The advert shows McEntire singing about the chicken chain’s brand new Smoky Mountain BBQ flavour while dressed as the mascot, complete with moustache and white suit.

McEntire began her career as a country singer in 1979 – she has since released 29 studio albums and acted in a handful of films.

She was also the centre of her own television sitcom for five seasons between 2001 and 2007.

McEntire actually features twice in the video, once as the Colonel and once as herself.

Reaction to the latest celebrity to play the famed Colonel has been mixed online, but most seem to be in support of the star’s new role.

Finally, women have broken the fried ceiling. Congratulations @reba — Mary Williams Barber (@therealMaryKat) January 26, 2018

Reba in Colonel Sanders drag singing about chicken is the true American dream — Joe N. (@JoeBaconsteak) January 26, 2018

Why people upset that Colonel Sander is being played by a woman? Its Reba McIntire not Lena Dunham. — Sean O'Brien (@NakedCondor) January 26, 2018