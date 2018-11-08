Kevin the Carrot returns for Aldi Christmas campaign

Aldi has launched its festive campaign with the return of Kevin the Carrot for a third year on the back of a teaser parody of the Coca-Cola Christmas truck.

The full 60-second ad airs for the first time on Friday after a teaser that saw the cartoon vegetable almost drive a truck bearing a striking similarity to the Coca-Cola original off a cliff.

The campaign introduces new character Pascal the Parsnip, who is determined to cause misery to returning favourites Kevin, his Katie and their three children Chantenay, Baby Carrot and Jasper.

Pat O’Regan returns to narrate the ad, while viewers may also recognise the soundtrack from the film Edward Scissorhands. Pascal the Parsnip (Aldi/PA)

As in previous years, the campaign will feature a series of ads to run throughout the festive season.

John Curtin, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland said: “Our customers told us how much they love Kevin the Carrot and that they wanted him back this Christmas.”

“Whilst Kevin gets up to more adventures, this time it’s all within the context of fairy tale stories being read to the family and each story brings to life our very best Christmas produce. From starters and turkeys to fresh meat offers and desserts, the campaign reminds our customers that with Aldi’s everyday amazing value, everyone can have a fairy tale Christmas.”

Kevin the Carrot’s family (Aldi/PA)

The watchdog found that the television ad featuring Kevin for Aldi’s Christmas alcohol range was likely to have strong appeal to children.

The latest ad screens for the first time on Friday after RTE News: Six One on RTE One.

- Press Association