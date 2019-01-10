Kerry woman appears on Australian news reacting to a Great White Shark sighting

Taken that the only animal that would put us in danger on our beaches is a jellyfish, we are unaware of how we would react if a Great White shark was spotted on the shores of Sandycove.

Well, we can tell you now that it’ll probably go something like this.

Swimmers and surfers at Tamarama beach, Sydney were told to get out of the water yesterday after a Great White shark was spotted calmly patrolling the shallows and chasing a seal.

7 News Australia were first on the scene to catch the reaction of beachgoers, including Clare Dwyer from Co Kerry.

Really? I didn’t even know that, like

Watch her full reaction here, including the part where she says, “we actually watched Jaws today”.