Kerry sisters hit 1 million views in 24 hours singing Irish classic Red Is the Rose

Irish classic Red is the Rose is one of those songs you’ve heard a trillion times as a child growing up, and when heard to this day, brings you right back.

And a version of the classic, sung by Kerry sisters, Fiona, Naomi and Evangeline O’Neil, has been taking the internet by storm in the last 24 hours.

The popular facebook channel Legendary Vocals run by Youtube star and vocalist Peter Hollens featured it on Friday evening and by Saturday the video was already at one million views.

“My mom used to sing this song...love it, brought back some great memories,” wrote one Facebook user.

While another added: “My Dad would have loved this! He played this song on repeat when we were growing up”.

The sisters, who have been singing together since they were teenagers, have been blown away by the response to the video.

“We are so over the moon to have had such a great reaction to the song” Fiona, the eldest member of The O’Neill Sisters said.

“to have had someone as incredibly talented and successful as Peter Hollens recognise our music is just a dream come true and it's a great boost to our career!”

Listen to the cover here: