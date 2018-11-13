Kerry boy, 6, believed to be 'the youngest person ever' to climb North Africa's highest mountain

A 6-year-old boy from Kerry is believed to be "the youngest person ever" to climb Morocco's Mount Toubkal.

Joshua Davison from Killarney scaled the 4,167 metre mountain over two days with his mother Lyndsey and her partner Lucky Flynn.

Joshua on Mount Toubkal.

A Senior Infants pupil of Ms Dennehy's class at St Oliver's primary school in Killarney, Joshua faced snow, ice and high altitudes during his climb to the summit of North Africa's highest mountain

"Our first day was a four-hour trek to a mountain refuge where we spent the night," Lyndsey said.

We set off for the summit at 7am the next morning, wearing crampons on our feet. We climbed for six hours up a steep snow and ice slope, which was a 40-degree gradient in places.

"Josh was very strong even at this altitude.

"We're very proud of his achievement," she said.

Lyndsey says that Joshua first developed an interest in mountaineering when the family spent time in Nepal.

Joshua made the climb with his mother Lyndsey and her partner Lucky.

She says they are avid climbers and spend a lot of time in the nearby MacGillycuddys Reeks.

According to Lyndsey, Joshua was also the youngest person to climb Carrauntoohil, Ireland's highest mountain, after reaching the peak this year.

He now has his sights set on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, which at 5,895 metres above sea level, is Africa's highest mountain and the highest free-standing mountain in the world.

Joshua hopes to raise money for the Make a Wish foundation with his extraordinary efforts.

Digital Desk