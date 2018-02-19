Katie Price shares photo of her epic fake tan fail

Katie Price has taken to Instagram to share a nude photo of herself mid fake tan fail.

Although quite dark, the reality star saw the ‘lighter side’ of the situation and jokingly added the caption, ”Oh dear I tried this new fake tan last night, I'm going to shower now, I hope ends up ok”.

And for those of you in the know, that is a shade that’s not going to wash away quickly.

Fans have since replied to her picture comparing her to different ‘household’ items.

"I thought you were a bronze statue!" said one, while another thought she looked more like a “cooked chicken”.

via GIPHY

That's more like it.