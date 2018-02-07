Justin Trudeau blasted online for interrupting woman, asking her to say ‘peoplekind’ not ‘mankind’

Justin Trudeau has drawn criticism online after interrupting a woman and asking her to use “peoplekind” instead of “mankind”.

The Canadian Prime Minister was appearing at a town hall Q&A at MacEwan University in Edmonton on Friday, part of a tour around his nation.

He broke into a woman’s question about charitable status for her female-centred church when she stated: “maternal love is the love that’s going to change the future of mankind”. Trudeau retorted: “We like to say ‘peoplekind’, not necessarily ‘mankind’, because it’s more inclusive.”

Whether his comment was tongue-in-cheek following a long, drawn-out question, or a genuine correction, people leapt onto Twitter to talk about the moment.

It seems Trudeau angered both sides of the political spectrum with his interruption, though the subject of the correction seemed to appreciate his correction.

Some were upset the Canadian premier had interrupted a female to “mansplain” to her.

@JustinTrudeau if you wanted to interrupt some on over something so simple and stupid, why couldn’t you just say “Humankind” like a normal person? — Mythias Meyers (@MythiasM) February 7, 2018

@JustinTrudeau Dear PM Trudeau - For the most part, I love and appreciate the things you do and are trying to do for our country, But for all that, please DO NOT interrupt a sincere question to correct someone's choice of words (barring profanity) with a non-existent word. 1/2 — DeirdreFromVan (@Deirdre_VanBC) February 7, 2018

Justin Trudeau interrupts woman to say it's "people doritos" not "lady doritos" — Andrew Dunn (@AnndraADunn) February 6, 2018

Others picked up on the fact he had used the phrase “peoplekind”, saying it was overly politically correct and virtue signalling.

a love justin trudeau but there’s nothing even slightly offensive abt the word “mankind” 🤔 people love to be offended by everythin and anythin nowadays lmao https://t.co/5TboytUFpr — kayleigh (@kayleighhjc) February 6, 2018