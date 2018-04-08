Just when you thought yodelling Walmart kid was finished, someone made a Drake cover

If you’ve been paying attention to the internet lately, you’ve probably come across this viral sensation.

#MasonRamsey yodeled his way into our hearts & aisles, so we’re putting on a concert at his local Walmart to let him shine! 🎸 #YodelChallenge pic.twitter.com/3TG8IO8zr1 — Walmart (@Walmart) April 3, 2018

That was Mason Ramsey, aka Lil Hank Williams, aka the yodelling Walmart kid, and his impromptu cover of Hank Williams’ Lovesick Blues in a Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois.

It’s been the viral video of the week, with countless covers, remixes and references appearing across social media platforms – but it’s not done yet.

There’s now a version made as if it were Canadian rap superstar Drake, and it’s so true to life.

If Drake let Walmart Yodel Kid ghostwrite for him... pic.twitter.com/BQ6kzMGWlv — The Ram 🐏 (@DannyLoPriore) April 7, 2018

That excellent reinvention is the creation of Twitter user @DannyLoPriore, and it’s fair to say it’s gone down well.

why does this bang so hard though https://t.co/P6pmICD5iL — Jasmeet Raina (@JusReign) April 7, 2018

I should do me you should do you pic.twitter.com/vHLAREm7f9 — Gugu Msimang (@Geeberries) April 8, 2018

From a kid singing in the supermarket to viral covers in the style of rap superstars – it’s a meme that started from the bottom, now we’re here.

Sorry.