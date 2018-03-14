Just a whole bunch of things Reddit users think make you a good person
Ever wondered what it is that makes a good person? Reddit users certainly have been.
In a thread titled: ‘What are some “green flags” that someone’s a good person?’ the website’s members suggested a number of things to look out for – here’s a selection of the best.
1. Party planner
“They’re a host of a party and want to make sure everyone is having a good time. They connect wallflowers with other people there, all while looking after people, and cleaning up.” – InGordWeTrust
2. The selfless gamer
“They give you the player 1 controller when you’re at their house.” – Weep2D2
3. Meme team
“They show you their memes” – InvMiqx
4. No trash talk
“They don’t participate in bad mouthing others” – BitterMarkJackson
5. No trash throwing
“If they don’t throw their trash in the ocean” – SpermWhale
6. Equality
“They treat everyone equally, regardless of the other person’s status/job/popularity/anything else.” – Kitski
7. Market manners
“They return their shopping cart.” – BenevolentDog
8. Good listeners
“When they actually ask you followup questions when talking to you, rather than just switching straight to their own answer.” – ArchetypicalDegen
9. Share the stage
“If somebody is getting talked over, they actively make sure the person gets to say what they wanted to say” – pickmetoo
10. Acceptance
“They can accept when they are wrong about something without getting angry or defensive.” – Frolic-A-holic
