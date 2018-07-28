Just a giant anteater taking an extremely relaxing bubble bath on a hot day

In the baking heat of a long summer, all we want is a nice cold dip to cool us down.

And leading the way is Beaker – a giant anteater at Phoenix Zoo in Arizona, US.

With temperatures around 40 degrees (104F), it’s no surprise that all Beaker wants to do is chill out with a relaxing bubble bath.

Cutest. Video. Ever. Meet Beaker. Beaker is a giant anteater. This is Beaker taking a relaxing bubble bath.

The bubbles used were Johnson’s No More Tears Baby Bubble Bath which is completely safe for animals, the zoo said.

Writing on their Facebook page, Phoenix Zoo added: “While the bath is certainly relaxing, the bubbles also offer key behavioural enrichment components for Beaker in the form of new textures and smells.

“Beaker usually takes a cooling dip in his pool each afternoon for about a minute or so. But he loved the bubbles so much he stayed in the bath for over 10 minutes!”

- Press Association