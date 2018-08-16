Just 9 jokes for National Tell a Joke Day
16/08/2018 - 19:27:00Back to Discover Home
It’s not entirely clear where National Tell a Joke Day came from, but on August 16 for many years people on social media have decided to share their finest quips.
All that matters though is that right now is a chance for you to laugh, smirk or at least inwardly crack a smile – these are nine of the best Twitter had to offer on the big day.
1.
15 years ago we had Johnny Cash, Bob Hope and Steve Jobs.— Vintage Wullie (@YoorWullie) August 16, 2018
Now we have no Cash, no Hope and no Jobs.
Please God, don't let Kevin Bacon die.#NationalTellAJokeDay
2.
How many editors does it take to change a lightbulb?— Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) August 16, 2018
Too.#NationalTellAJokeDay
3.
I bought shoes from a drug dealer. I don't know what he laced them with, but i've been tripping all day.#NationalTellAJokeDay— Steph (@gizmololz) August 16, 2018
4.
A man was arrested and taken to an interrogation room— Andy Castell (@AJ3) August 16, 2018
He says to the police officer “I’m not saying a word without my lawyer present”
“You are the lawyer” says the policeman
“Exactly, so where’s my present?”#NationalTellAJokeDay #StolenOffReddit
5.
#NationalTellAJokeDay Three conspiracy theorists walk into a bar...— Aina of Earth - bipedal animal (@AinaLove73) August 16, 2018
You can't tell me that's just a coincidence.
6.
Teacher: 'Everyone who thinks they're stupid, stand up!'— Ignoble Savage (@drayzze) August 16, 2018
*after a few seconds Little Johnny stands up*
Teacher: 'Do you think you're stupid, Johnny?'
Little Johnny: 'No, ma'am, but I hate to see you standing there all by yourself!'#NationalTellAJokeDay
7.
Why did Adele cross the road?— Emily hewitt (@Emilyhewitt1989) August 16, 2018
To say hello from the other side #NationalTellAJokeDay
8.
What was Beethoven's favourite fruit?— BBC Proms (@bbcproms) August 16, 2018
Ba-na-na-naaaaa! 🍌#NationalTellAJokeDay pic.twitter.com/FFHX53mOM2
9.
Why did the computer show up late to work?— NZXT (@NZXT) August 16, 2018
Because it had a hard drive!
🤣 #NationalTellAJokeDay
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here