Just 11 very underrated cute animals that deserve to go viral

Over the years many different species of animal have gone viral and gained popularity, from micro pigs to wrinkly pugs.

There are some animals, however, that haven’t received the recognition that they deserve, despite being so cute they should be plastered all over Instagram.

Here are 11 of the cutest animals that deserve to go viral immediately.

1. The Sea Otter

(kugelblitz/Getty Images)

Amazingly, sea otters hold hands when they’re sleeping to keep from drifting apart. For this reason alone they should be your favourite animal.

2. The Pygmy Goat

Our African Pygmy Goat kids, Ozzie and Hugo, are now 10 months old and love being out and about meeting everyone! Here they are with mum Holly. #goats #pygmygoats #Cotswolds pic.twitter.com/EneLC2FIsD — CotswoldWildlifePark (@CotsWildTweets) March 8, 2018

Pygmy goats are slightly smaller versions of domestic goats, and therefore twice as Instagram-able.

3. The Mouse Lemur

(Hajakely/Getty Images)

Mouse lemurs are the smallest primate species, and have enormous, adorable eyes.

4. The Tapir

Tapir kisses for #TapirTuesday! Our Malayan tapir calf is growing up fast. Just over 2 weeks old, she's doubled in weight & is starting to eat alfalfa. pic.twitter.com/ccX9WjRhYc — Minnesota Zoo (@mnzoo) January 23, 2018

Okay, so adult tapirs are sort of silly-looking, but baby tapirs are impossibly cute.

5. The Quokka

#quokkaselfie 🇦🇺 A post shared by @ margotrobbie on Mar 18, 2018 at 11:32pm PDT

Quokkas are extremely friendly and look like they have permanent smiles on their faces, making them prime selfie partners for tourists visiting their native Australia.

6. The Slow Loris

(GreyCarnation/Getty Images)

The slow loris is a shy animal with large, soulful-looking eyes. They’re an endangered species though, so it’s best to look at these creatures from afar.

7. The Fennec Fox

My what lovely ears you have! The fennec fox has large ears to help them stay cool in the desert climate of North Africa. #NationalComplimentDay #MNZoomobile pic.twitter.com/nMbhht9EUY — Minnesota Zoo (@mnzoo) January 24, 2018

Look. At. Those. Ears.

8. The Red Panda

Red pandas, also known as fire foxes or red bear cats, are native to the Himalayas and are shy and cuddly.

9. The Bearcat (also known as the Binturong)

(weerapatkiatdumrong/Getty Images)

Bearcats may be quite lazy, but they’re also extremely cute.

10. The Chinchilla

We're chin-chilling with some new babies! The chinchilla family inside WildLIFE Trek: Life in the Cold has grown even more adorable, with two babies born on December 6. You can view the new additions this weekend at the Tulsa Zoo. pic.twitter.com/Cvi3OPOWC6 — Tulsa Zoo (@TulsaZoo) December 15, 2017

Chinchillas are sometimes kept as pets, and are arguably the most adorable species of rodent around. They’re also famous for their super-soft fur.

11. The Orangutan

IT'S A GIRL 💜



Keepers have named her Kesuma, meaning 'flower' in Indonesian 🌸 pic.twitter.com/vWcBMSEHhD — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) March 6, 2018

These ginger monkeys are always cute, but adorable Kesuma definitely deserves some popularity.