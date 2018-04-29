Just 11 really boring encounters people have had with celebrities

In theory, meeting a celebrity might seem like the most exciting thing in the world, but in reality, you’re more likely to spot them in the dullest of situations.

So when Twitter user John Moe asked for people’s “most boring, mundane, inconsequential celebrity encounter” he was not short on replies.

Your most boring, mundane, inconsequential celebrity encounter. Go! — John Moe (@johnmoe) April 27, 2018

From Martin Freeman to Will Ferrell, here are some of the best and most mundane responses.

1. The Edge

I let The Edge reverse out of an office building driveway in Ballsbridge, he waved. https://t.co/MedhWAGRrq — Gareth (@GarethSoye) April 29, 2018

2. Martin Freeman

I talked to Martin Freeman for about 15 minutes in a queue in the dry cleaners because i recognised him and thought he played hockey with my brother. He chatted the whole time and never once let on who he was. https://t.co/ViLzKSJo5a — Laura Shepherd-Robinson (@LauraSRobinson) April 29, 2018

3. Winona Ryder

I asked Winona Ryder where the bathroom was, and she very kindly said it was “down the hall.” https://t.co/1eHsOP9Pgx — Meaghan (@meaghang) April 29, 2018

4. Ethan Hawke

When I was working at the Mobil station in Woodstock, NY, Ethan Hawke came in and bought a pack of Juicy Fruit. “.75 cents” i said. He gave me a 5 dollar bill. I gave him four dollars and 25 cents. He said “Thanks.” https://t.co/LIgbNPrfI1 — josh ruben (@joshruben) April 29, 2018

5. Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck came into the candy store I worked in to buy a milkshake and I said “you’re tall” and he said “your hair’s pink” then he left https://t.co/7K7aQkAbqH — Kate Leth 🦇✨🌈 (@kateleth) April 29, 2018

6. Backstreet Boys

I was in line behind one of the Backstreet Boys at an airport McDonald’s and he asked me if 20 was too many nuggets. https://t.co/9t9Vk0P6FG — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 29, 2018

7. Liv Tyler

I used an ATM shortly after Liv Tyler https://t.co/bYDvlaC0EN — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) April 28, 2018

8. Will Ferrell

I once asked a random guy for directions. He turned around. It was Will Ferrell. He gave me directions. They were correct. https://t.co/hG3Zppd7cH — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 29, 2018

9. Michael Caine

Michael Caine browsing for laptops in a branch of PC World off Tottenham Court Road. https://t.co/I27D9vRKve — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) April 28, 2018

10. Van Morrison

At hotel bar in Dublin, old guy at next table is angrily talking into mobile phone and says: “I need a to write that down”. Pats pockets - no pen. I lend him mine. He returns it after writing something down, mutters thanks, leaves bar. Van Morrison. https://t.co/VBEd0kt6Ll — Christian Cassidy (@WestEndCassidy) April 29, 2018

11. Josh Groban