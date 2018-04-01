Just 11 adorable doggos getting into the Easter spirit

Just like Christmas before it, for dog owners Easter is yet another opportunity to decorate your loved ones.

From dogs in bunny ears to pups surrounded by chocolates eggs, here’s 11 doggos who have got into the Easter Sunday spirit.

1. Cherie the French bulldog with style


2. Lil Cali, who’s celebrating two days

3. Pebbles, the doggo with a photoshoot

(@Forsaken_lovee /Twitter)

Pebbles’ owner, Twitter user @Forsaken_lovee, didn’t think one picture was enough – and rightly so.

(@Forsaken_lovee /Twitter)

4. Cordelia, who looks super excited by the Easter dress up

5, 6 and 7. These three musketeers, who look hungry for Easter treats

8. This cutie, who’s not sure about their bunny ears

9. This floppy-eared marvel

10. This Shih Tzu ready for an Easter feed

11. And Conway, whose face speaks volumes

Happy Easter one and all!
