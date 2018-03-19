Just 10 totally obvious things people realised way later than they should have

Everyone has their blind spots, but every so often you realise something so obvious you feel very silly for not knowing about it much sooner.

Journalist Jon Stone kicked off this conversation on Twitter, asking the website for some obvious things people didn’t realise until it was far too late.

Here are 10 of the best epiphanies people had about very simple things.

1. Journalist Jon Stone kicked things off with a Bolivia fact.

2. This person’s having a ‘mare.

Oh My God Wow GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Let’s hope this person never has to do any navigating.

4. Dua Lipa has an identical twin somewhere…

Dua Lipa Room For 2 GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This person must face some difficulties in Starbucks.

6. Geography is tricky, okay?

July 4Th Usa GIF by Florida State University - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This person isn’t looking too hard at his food labels.

8. This person had a milk-based epiphany.

Milk GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. People can dream…

10. A character born to be a villain.

Cruella De Vil Smoking GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
