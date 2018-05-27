Jurgen Klopp goes viral with sweary 6am sing-song in Ukraine

Despite Liverpool’s devastating Champions League final defeat on Saturday night, Jurgen Klopp appears to still be in good spirits.

Footage has gone viral of the Reds manager singing with fans at 6am in Boryspil airport, just east of Kiev where the final was staged, before the team’s flight back to Liverpool.

With his arms around Liverpool assistant Peter Krawietz, and two fans, the 50-year-old German sings: “We saw the European Cup, Madrid had all the f***ing luck, we swear we’ll keep on being cool, we’ll bring it back to Liverpool!”

The footage follows Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the final, where their star player Mohamed Salah came off injured in the first half and two goalkeeping errors helped the Spanish giants to victory.

If you can live like this, why live any other way https://t.co/fpYdD0aiMn — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 27, 2018

Liverpool has the greatest manager in the world!!...hands down it’s official👌x — Stephen Walters (@StephenWalters) May 27, 2018

I want him to be my dad😂😂😂 — Tom Whittaker (@TomDGWhit) May 27, 2018

The video of Klopp’s singing has been shared tens of thousands of times across social media, having originally been posted by Anfield HQ journalist Oliver Bond.

Klopp is seen in the footage holding what appears to be a picture of injured Reds midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dressed up with his girlfriend Perrie Edwards of Little Mix.

- Press Association