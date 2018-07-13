Jonathan Van Ness' reaction to being nommed for two Emmys is all of us watching Queer Eye

Jonathan Van Ness has been nominated for two Emmys and his reaction to the news is the purest thing you’ll see all day.

Not only was Queer Eye nominated for four Emmy awards, including Outstanding Structured Reality Program and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Van Ness got an extra nood, for his Funny or Die show Gay of Thrones.

The Game of Thrones recap show was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series and as you can imagine, he can’t believe.

The grooming guru upload a candid reaction video to his Instagram and let’s just say he resembles all of us watching the hit Netflix show.

Of course the Fab Five, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown were all there to offer emotional support.