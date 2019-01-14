Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye went on a theatre date with a Derry Girl

We love when our favourite things overlap and today's celebrity news features three fantastic elements: Harry Potter, Queer Eye, and Derry Girls.

Last night, our favourite member of the Fab Five shared some snaps on Instagram of a trip he took to Broadway with one of the Derry Girls.

Wearing his signature heels, Jonathan Van Ness is seen strutting his stuff down a New York boulevard before heading to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child with Nicola Coughlan.

You might know Nicola better as Clare Devlin, the blonde pal of Erin, Orla, Michelle and James in the hit Channel 4 comedy.

Cursed Child follows a grown-up Harry Potter as an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and father of three school-age children.

It opened in Broadway in Spring 2018 with seven of the original West End cast reprising their roles Stateside.

The duo had a magical time and Jonathan thanked Nicola for joining him at the Lyric Theatre for the two-show experience.

"I had so much fun thanks for taking me," Jonathan said.

Over on Nicola's Instagram story, she shared some more of their day, which included a tasty dinner of tuna as well as a few drinks in between Parts One and Two of the spellbinding show.

Derry Girls was picked up by Netflix internationally last month and it has been a hit in the US - even though they need the subtitles.

It's joining Queer Eye on the streaming platform and the show is returning this year with its third season, which is set in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Fab Five will help people with their wardrobes, grooming, diet, cultural pursuits, and home décor.

So, when are the Fab Five going to turn up in Derry and turn Granda Joe's world upside-down?