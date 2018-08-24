Join police dogs Ben and Neo for a night fighting crime with #OutOnPawtrol

Prepare for a cuteness overload after a police force decided to make its doggy officers the stars of their very own Paw Patrol.

Humberside Police opted to live-tweet a typical day with the K9 officers; from strategic meal times to exercise and getting stuck into the job.

The adventures of the police dog section have gone down a treat on Twitter where the force used the #OutOnPawtrol hashtag to raise awareness about the work of their canine officers.

If you’re a fan of our dogs, we’ve got some news that'll get your tail wagging. From 7pm you can follow them on @HPDogSection #OutOnPawtrol, as the team take to Twitter to give real time insights into the work they do and what goes into caring and training our furry colleagues. pic.twitter.com/B11EBIhRok — Humberside Police Dog Section (@HPDogSection) August 23, 2018

The police were keen to point out the tweetalong was only possible because new dog handlers are being shown the ropes, so have an extra pair of hands on the shift.

Normally, dog handlers work solo apart from their four-legged partner.

Starting just before 7pm, the shift begins with a relaxing walk – which nearly ended in disaster for police dog Neo when he dropped his new toy in a stream.

7pm. We are out on an afternoon walk with Neo who is one half of the #OutOnPawtrol team tonight. Neo has decided to drop his new toy in the ditch and has lost it. Cost too much to let that one go! pic.twitter.com/5wekBEVGsX — Humberside Police Dog Section (@HPDogSection) August 23, 2018

The police dogs are fed two hours before briefing to make sure they have properly digested their dinner before starting work.

8pm. Dogs walked + fed. 2 hours before briefing. It’s important to give dogs rest after they’ve eaten, especially Neo as he is a large, deep chested dog. Exercise or lots of movement/excitement after a feed can be dangerous. #OutOnPawtrolhttps://t.co/O3vzyoyofu via @animalwised — Humberside Police Dog Section (@HPDogSection) August 23, 2018

PD Neo was on patrol with colleague PD Ben – both were raring to go.

Meet PD Neo and PD Ben....#OutOnPawtrol pic.twitter.com/cIQj0S2QEn — Humberside Police Dog Section (@HPDogSection) August 23, 2018

PD Neo proved his metal when he tracked down a man suspected of stealing fuel from parked lorries.

12:15am. Negative search for the male, stayed in the area for a while but now diverted to a possible theft of diesel from parked lorries. #OutOnPawtrol — Humberside Police Dog Section (@HPDogSection) August 23, 2018

He also searched the area for anything else the male might have dropped.

1:05am. Currently searching the area the male was seen for any items he may have discarded. #OutOnPawtrol pic.twitter.com/l6WkIAMGYb — Humberside Police Dog Section (@HPDogSection) August 24, 2018

PD Ben took his human on a muddy chase across country to hunt for a suspected burglar.

2:15am. PD Ben has tracked over multiple fields, they’ve definitely been this way as can see occasional footprint. The track led onto a main road and went cold. Good track for our new recruit PD Ben.



When do you ever see a clean dog handler?!#OutonPawtrol pic.twitter.com/L97OXKR7cR — Humberside Police Dog Section (@HPDogSection) August 24, 2018

After a long night, which included hunting for another suspected burglar, breaking up a fight and chasing down a man believed to be threatening people with a knife, Pc Steve Matthews and PD Neo enjoyed the sunrise together.

6:15am. Can’t have too many pictures of dogs! Nice to have a chilled 10 minutes with them after they’ve worked so hard for us all night. #OutOnPawtrol pic.twitter.com/4hpqrxPlj7 — Humberside Police Dog Section (@HPDogSection) August 24, 2018

At the end of the shift, handlers still have a lot to do scrubbing out cages and giving their canine partners their well-earned breakfast.

7:40am. Now back at home, PD Neo gets the once over in the light, double check for any injuries, especially his pads, thankfully he is all ok, there’s been a few times in the past unfortunately he has picked up injuries at work. Breakfast time and fresh water. #OutOnPawtrol pic.twitter.com/FGx51LEDP5 — Humberside Police Dog Section (@HPDogSection) August 24, 2018

Now it’s trainee police dogs Toby and Scout’s turn – they need a long walk.

7:40am. Bed time for PD Neo but look whose just woke up in the next kennel. Toby and Scout! They don’t start their training until next week and both need a good run before it’s my turn to go to bed. It’s not just #OutOnPawtrol for the handler and dogs this is a 24/7 commitment. pic.twitter.com/O3sHg9Xs7P — Humberside Police Dog Section (@HPDogSection) August 24, 2018

A spokeswoman for Humberside Police said: “This is the first live-tweeted ‘paw patrol’ we’ve done but we are looking at doing another one in a few weeks.”

She said the force had recently recruited more dog officers and that the public had responded really well to their Twitter campaign.

Humberside Police have 16 “general purpose dogs” as well as three specialist dogs trained to locate drugs, cash and weapons, four trained to sniff out firearms and two dogs who hunt for explosives.

- Press Association