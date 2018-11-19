John Lewis, the internet's most patient man, finally got the Christmas ad he deserves

The John Lewis Christmas ad is one of the seasonal highlights on the run-up to December 25.

But for one incredibly patient man, John Lewis, the day it is released is one of the longest days of the year.

Lewis from Blacksburg, Virginia in the US, is the proud owner of the @JohnLewis Twitter handle and every year he is swamped with messages from people confusing him the John Lewis retail store in the UK.

Every year though, Lewis takes it in his stride and has become known for replying to people who send tweets about the latest emotional offering from the department store.

I've got a truck you can borrow but the fuel costs will be ridiculous. @jlandpartners https://t.co/jl4bz698LR — John Lewis (@johnlewis) November 19, 2018

Sadly, it's not as big as you might think. @jlandpartners https://t.co/twzqcGyNiW — John Lewis (@johnlewis) November 15, 2018

This year, however, Lewis is getting his own Christmas ad, thanks to Twitter and it's more than deserved for his years of patience.

Have a watch!

You've been asking about the John Lewis advert, well here it is...@TwitterUK gave me a starring role in my very own Christmas #ad#NotARetailStore pic.twitter.com/In3b9uHDtm — John Lewis (@johnlewis) November 19, 2018

This year's John Lewis ad featured Elton John and the story of his musical career, right back as far as getting his first ever piano.

It turns out that Lewis (the man) is a big fan of Elton John and in his standard replying to tweets he managed to get noticed by the superstar himself.

The only thing I contributed to this ad was to buy every Elton John album throughout my life. @jlandpartners https://t.co/MbGbzdLi4p — John Lewis (@johnlewis) November 15, 2018

Elton John's team spotted his tweet and replied.

Thanks for being a fan, John. We love your work too! - Team EJ #EltonJohnLewis 🎹 https://t.co/4DEMn3N51L — Elton John (@eltonofficial) November 15, 2018

A nice touch that has surely made his Christmas.

I can now die happy. https://t.co/DYandtJlL3 — John Lewis (@johnlewis) November 16, 2018

In an interview with PR Week, Lewis said: "I think it’s hilarious that people mistake me for the UK store and I do my best to direct them to the right place.

"I see a massive spike in tweets at this time of year and I always watch the John Lewis advert, especially as it becomes a huge part of my Twitter conversation.

"I find it absolutely fascinating that Twitter UK has chosen me to star in their Christmas film.

"Hopefully people will be kind about my acting skills, I am no Elton John but who knows, maybe I’ll get tweets about my own film this year."