Jogger finds caged lion cub abandoned in Netherlands field

A jogger in the Netherlands stumbled across something of a surprise during a run – a caged lion cub abandoned in a field.

The jogger called local police, who posted an appeal on social media to find the owner of the cub, believed to be three or four months old, after finding it outside of Utrecht.

The cub has been taken in by the Netherlands’ Lion Foundation after being examined by vet Peter Klaver.

“I have travelled all over the world to stun animals, even lions and tigers, but I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Mr Klaver told RTL Nieuws.

He added that the cub could have escaped due to the flimsy nature of the cage.

He took it away from the scene in his car. (Politie Stichtse Vecht/Facebook)

Tienhoven Police asked anyone who knows someone that recently bought a young lion, or has information regarding the cub, to contact them.- Press Association