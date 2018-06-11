JK Rowling had the best response to this 'broke as can be' single dad using Harry Potter books to bond with daughter

It's widely accepted that JK Rowling is the queen of the internet and all who dwell online.

But this story of her cheering on a struggling single father will make you fall in love with her again.

Matt Burke, a self-described "broke as can be father", caught the attention of the Harry Potter author when he posted a short essay about how he is using her books to bond with his 9-year-old daughter, Bailey.

I am the luckiest dude in the world to have this kid as my kid. She’s growing up into the sweetest little person and it makes me so insanely happy. pic.twitter.com/aj7r8x1Sph — Matt Burke (@mattburkephoto) April 8, 2018

In his story, Being the Broke Parent he talks about not being able to afford luxuries or expensive trips for him and Bailey.

"Despite my inability to pay for the long-distance trips, the theme parks, or what-have-you, I’ve made up for by using my head and making attempts at being constructively creative with our time together."

But what is really bringing himself and his daughter together is their love of the Harry Potter stories.

This is the longest book I’ve ever read and I read it in 3 days because Harry Potter is life.

Taking a break from HP to read a few memoirs before diving into book 4, but damn these things are good. pic.twitter.com/cvJsMvAXBF — Matt Burke (@mattburkephoto) May 18, 2018

There is a back story to how they got there, we'll let you read that yourself, but this passage stood out for us.

"At the time of this writing, we’re halfway through the 2nd book, and we’re having an absolute BLAST reading them together. "We switch off chapter by chapter reading them out loud to each other while the other reads along in their own copy of the book. "This not only allows her to get more used to reading aloud in front of someone, but it gets me directly involved in something she loves, and it gives me the chance to be extra dramatic when I read my chapters and bring myself into the characters in the book, which has proven to be a ton of fun. "I get to shout and use all the funny voices I’ve accumulated over the years without her looking at me like I’m a total weirdo. "Fun times for us both and, like I said, I wouldn’t change it for the world."

Matt tweeted a link to his essay to JK Rowling, thanking her for the "assist".

@jk_rowling I’m a single parent, broke as can be, and reading the Harry Potter series together has become one of the biggest sources of bonding for us.

Doubt you’ll come across this or read this piece, but I just wanted to say thanks for the assist. 🙏🏻https://t.co/hkX0q5HSCX — Matt Burke (@mattburkephoto) June 7, 2018

What he wasn't expecting was the response.

.@mattburkephoto The gifts you’re giving your daughter are priceless and I’m truly honoured that Harry & co are playing a part. DM me your address for a set of signed Potters x https://t.co/EAcIKvwJwb — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 7, 2018

Matt's still not quite able to believe the attention he's getting, but himself and Bailey seem over the moon.

I’m still in shock over my interaction with JK ROWLING yesterday, my notifications are going insane, and here’s me and my daughter in picture form.

Thanks so much for the kind words everyone! I’m having difficulty keeping up with everything hah pic.twitter.com/8bzeQKadaT — Matt Burke (@mattburkephoto) June 8, 2018

You can read Matt Burke's full essay here.