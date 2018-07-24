Jiving Gardaí from Carlow stole the show at Nathan Carter concert

With festival season in full swing, you can’t turn a corner in a country town without coming across locals dancing at the crossroads.

And to keep everyone safe during the festivities, volunteers, Gardaí, and the emergency services have been working overtime.

Turns out, it’s not ‘all work no play’ as workers have been spotted enjoying the nights as much as concert-goers.

Take this jiving Gardaí at Nathan Carter during Carlow’s Summerfest dancing up a storm with two country music fans.