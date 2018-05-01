Jimmy Kimmel's writers got their kids to come up with jokes and the results are very cute

The offices at Jimmy Kimmel Live enjoyed a 'take your kids to work day' and the late-night host's writers decided to get their children to write a few jokes for Kimmel.

And as you would expect, it is rather adorable.

Kimmel explains that "in keeping with their never-ending quest to do as little as possible" the writers supplied their children with an audience and a willing host to share a few gags.

And some of them aren't half bad. Our favourite was the cat jokes.

What do you call it when the sky is filled with a whirlwind of cats? A purr-icane

Classic.

We can see some of these kids being hired to write a few Christmas card jokes.