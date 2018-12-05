Jimmy Fallon and Saoirse Ronan stage an Irish pub lock-in and sing Fairytale of New York

With fairy lights lighting the smallest villages and Christmas jumpers being pulled from the back of the wardrobes, the Christmas feels are beginning to creep in around the country.

All that’s left to do is pop into a lock-in and sing ‘Fairytale of New York’ at the top of your voice.

Something Saoirse Ronan showed Jimmy Fallon exactly how to do on this week’s episode of The Tonight Show.

The pair channelled a ‘good ol' fashioned Irish pub lock-in’, which according to the Carlow native, is when “everyone in town heads to the local drinking establishment for a little singalong”.

Well, she’s not wrong.

Here’s how it went: