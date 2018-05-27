Jaws drop as Gareth Bale scores stunning bicycle kick in Champions League final

Gareth Bale scored one of the all-time great Champions League goals in Saturday night’s final against Liverpool.

The Wales star scored twice as a substitute in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win in Kiev, the first coming barely two minutes after coming on as he met Marcelo’s cross with a stunning bicycle kick to find the top corner.

Bale delivered the spectacular goal, spinning the ball off the outside of his left foot to direct it to the net – surpassing his 60-yard solo run for Tottenham against Inter Milan seven years ago.

Former England captain Gary Lineker summed it up in a sentence.

Fellow professionals were equally amazed.

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale celebrates scoring his goal of the game (Nick Potts/PA)

As were fans, which included the likes of Lord Sugar and Piers Morgan.

Fans are so here for Bale (Nick Potts/PA)

Many were reminded of teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s spellbinding Champions League goal against Juventus last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a similar bicycle kick last month (Joe Giddens/PA)

And as for what the man himself thought of the goal?

- Press Association
