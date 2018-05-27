Jaws drop as Gareth Bale scores stunning bicycle kick in Champions League final
27/05/2018 - 07:17:00Back to Discover Home
Gareth Bale scored one of the all-time great Champions League goals in Saturday night’s final against Liverpool.
The Wales star scored twice as a substitute in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win in Kiev, the first coming barely two minutes after coming on as he met Marcelo’s cross with a stunning bicycle kick to find the top corner.
Bale delivered the spectacular goal, spinning the ball off the outside of his left foot to direct it to the net – surpassing his 60-yard solo run for Tottenham against Inter Milan seven years ago.
Former England captain Gary Lineker summed it up in a sentence.
What a ridiculous goal from @GarethBale11. Unquestionably one of the best goals of all time. Here it is if you haven’t seen it: pic.twitter.com/4yQfv5HkZW— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 26, 2018
Fellow professionals were equally amazed.
OMG what a staggering goal from @GarethBale11 #UCLFINAL— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 26, 2018
Wow! What a goal... 🤯👌🏻— Ross Barkley (@RBarkley20) May 26, 2018
Not joking. That may be the best goal I’ve ever seen... good timing as well like!— Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 26, 2018
Ohmyyyyyyyyyyyy what have I just witnessed 🙊🙊⚽️ @GarethBale11 #UCLfinal #madrid #bale— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 26, 2018
Gareth, just walk off— MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) May 26, 2018
BRO!!! WHAT A GOAL! 😲😲😲😲#UCLFinal2018— Jeffrey Schlupp (@Jeffrey_Schlupp) May 26, 2018
As were fans, which included the likes of Lord Sugar and Piers Morgan.
BALE!!!!!!!— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2018
Zidane has got a lot right in this tournament but not starting Bale was a very strange call. What a goal.— Tom Allnutt (@TomAllnuttAFP) May 26, 2018
BALE. O my what a goal! 🔥— Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 26, 2018
I just gave Gareth Bale a standing ovation clap on my own in an empty restaurant. What a goal!— Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) May 26, 2018
Our man Bale what a goal !!— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 26, 2018
Many were reminded of teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s spellbinding Champions League goal against Juventus last month.
i can’t believe i seen bale and ronaldo score bicycle kicks in the same year— Noel (@Noelarayaa) May 26, 2018
Bale And Ronaldo— #FinnIsMyInspiration ❤ (@FinnsStella) May 26, 2018
Bicycle Goal ❤👏
I’ve had the pleasure to watch Ronaldo’s bicycle kick live and now Bales champions league final bicycle kick😍😍— Jay and Jay Train (@J_Coff12) May 26, 2018
Everybody: “Ronaldo bicycle, goal of the tournament” Gareth Bale: “hold my beer”— Adam Abdullah (@adamabdullahcr7) May 26, 2018
And as for what the man himself thought of the goal?
"I need to be playing week-in-week-out...that hasn't happened this season."— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018
👀👀👀
Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future... pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here