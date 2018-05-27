Jaws drop as Gareth Bale scores stunning bicycle kick in Champions League final

Gareth Bale scored one of the all-time great Champions League goals in Saturday night’s final against Liverpool.

The Wales star scored twice as a substitute in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win in Kiev, the first coming barely two minutes after coming on as he met Marcelo’s cross with a stunning bicycle kick to find the top corner.

Bale delivered the spectacular goal, spinning the ball off the outside of his left foot to direct it to the net – surpassing his 60-yard solo run for Tottenham against Inter Milan seven years ago.

Former England captain Gary Lineker summed it up in a sentence.

What a ridiculous goal from @GarethBale11. Unquestionably one of the best goals of all time. Here it is if you haven’t seen it: pic.twitter.com/4yQfv5HkZW — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 26, 2018

Fellow professionals were equally amazed.

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale celebrates scoring his goal of the game (Nick Potts/PA)

OMG what a staggering goal from @GarethBale11 #UCLFINAL — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) May 26, 2018

Wow! What a goal... 🤯👌🏻 — Ross Barkley (@RBarkley20) May 26, 2018

Not joking. That may be the best goal I’ve ever seen... good timing as well like! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 26, 2018

Gareth, just walk off — MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) May 26, 2018

As were fans, which included the likes of Lord Sugar and Piers Morgan.

Fans are so here for Bale (Nick Potts/PA)

BALE!!!!!!! — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2018

Zidane has got a lot right in this tournament but not starting Bale was a very strange call. What a goal. — Tom Allnutt (@TomAllnuttAFP) May 26, 2018

BALE. O my what a goal! 🔥 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 26, 2018

I just gave Gareth Bale a standing ovation clap on my own in an empty restaurant. What a goal! — Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) May 26, 2018

Our man Bale what a goal !! — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 26, 2018

Many were reminded of teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s spellbinding Champions League goal against Juventus last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a similar bicycle kick last month (Joe Giddens/PA)

i can’t believe i seen bale and ronaldo score bicycle kicks in the same year — Noel (@Noelarayaa) May 26, 2018

Bale And Ronaldo



Bicycle Goal ❤👏 — #FinnIsMyInspiration ❤ (@FinnsStella) May 26, 2018

I’ve had the pleasure to watch Ronaldo’s bicycle kick live and now Bales champions league final bicycle kick😍😍 — Jay and Jay Train (@J_Coff12) May 26, 2018

Everybody: “Ronaldo bicycle, goal of the tournament” Gareth Bale: “hold my beer” — Adam Abdullah (@adamabdullahcr7) May 26, 2018

And as for what the man himself thought of the goal?

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out...that hasn't happened this season."



👀👀👀



Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future... pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

- Press Association