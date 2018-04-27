Janelle Monae identifies as pansexual, but what exactly does it mean?

There seems to be little dispute nowadays that sexuality is a spectrum, and as the conversation around it evolves, new terms continually pop up that you might not be wholly familiar with.

Actor and singer Janelle Monae – who you might recognise from movies like Moonlight and Hidden Figures – has recently come out as pansexual. But what does the term actually mean?

What Monae has said…

Monae has given a wide-reaching interview with Rolling Stone, in which she identifies as queer. She says: “Being a queer black woman in America – someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-a** motherf***er.”

She describes how she initially identified as bisexual but, “then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

Monae has been cagey about her sexuality in the past (dodging questions about it with the words: “I only date androids,”) and has been rumoured to be dating actor Tessa Thompson, who appears in many of her music videos – including one that features *those* iconic vagina trousers.

What pansexual means…

I’m very open about it I’m pansexual. To me, it means to just want love. To have a connection with anyone you can find it with. It’s about personality. I love someone for their souls. No matter their sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, everything. There's no limits. — Amber Renee☾ (@amberkerns93) April 16, 2018

LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall says the term, “refers to a person whose emotional, romantic and/or sexual attraction towards others is not limited by biological sex, gender or gender identity.”

Many people confuse pansexuality with bisexuality, but the two terms are distinctly different. While bisexuality is being attracted to men and women, pansexuality is much more fluid.

Bisexuals are attracted to both genders, whereas pansexuals don’t see gender or gender identity at all when it comes to attraction.

What other celebrities identify as pansexual?

Big name celebrities like Monae coming out as pansexual is hugely important. It gives the term more visibility and helps increase awareness of what it means. In fact, dictionary Merriam-Webster revealed “pansexual” was one of the top look-ups of yesterday (when the interview came out), with 11,000% more people looking to find out its meaning.

Monae isn’t the only celeb to identify as such. Singer Miley Cyrus told Billboard last year: “Who I’m with has nothing to do with sex – I’m super open, pansexual, that’s just me.”

Rapper Angel Haze also identifies as pansexual. During an interview with Fusion TV, she said: “I define it as someone who sees people for who they are and not gender. I don’t base all of my relationships off of sex… To kind of identify as pansexual, to me, means to just want love. To have a connection with anyone you can find it with.”

Similarly, transgender teen YouTuber Jazz Jennings discussed the term with Cosmopolitan: “Being pansexual basically means to me that you are attracted to anyone, no matter their sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, everything. There’s no limits. I’ll date anyone. It’s more that I love someone for their soul.”

We been knew Janelle Monáe was a member of the tribe. But in an America where the LGBT murder rate has gone up by nearly 90%, and when queer black folks are erased in both queer and black communities, a famous black woman stood proudly and claimed her queerness



Pansexuality is beginning to permeate movies and culture, most notably with the superhero Deadpool played by Ryan Reynolds identifying as such.