Jamie Lee Curtis will be in Dublin this October to watch Halloween with horror fans

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis will visit Ireland next month for a special screening of Halloween.

Light House and Universal Pictures International Ireland are hosting the 'Scream Queen' at a special screening which will include a Q&A with Irish writer, academic and broadcaster, Sinéad Burke.

The screening takes place on October 5 ahead of the Irish release of the lastest chapter of the Halloween story.

Tickets for the event sold out in under an hour this morning.

Halloween sees Jamie Lee Curtis in her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Master of horror John Carpenter serves as executive producer and creative consultant on a sequel that carves a new path from the events in the landmark 1978 horror.

Halloween opens in Irish cinemas nationwide on October 19.
By Denise O’Donoghue

