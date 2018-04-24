James Corden left in awe during Christina Aguilera’s Carpool Karaoke

From Elton John to Lady Gaga it seems like everyone in the music industry has helped James Corden take the Carpool lane to work.

Well, for some fans there was a gaping hole in the line-up until now.

Christina Aguilera finally took to the passenger seat and for the first time ever left Corden in awe with her insane vocals.

While there, the 37-year-old spilled some Mickey Mouse Club secrets, revealing that she and Britney Spears both had crushes on Justin Timberlake.

Actress Melissa McCarthy also popped by to join in on the Aguilera’s hit Dirty, for no reason at all.

Beware: There are some serious 90s vibes coming your way.