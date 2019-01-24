Jack Dorsey claims Mark Zuckerberg once offered cold goat he killed for dinner

Mark Zuckerberg once offered Jack Dorsey cold goat that he had killed himself for dinner, the Twitter boss has revealed in an interview.

Mr Dorsey recalled the bizarre meal between the two social network leaders in an interview with Rolling Stone, claiming that Mr Zuckerberg used a form of laser or stun gun and a knife to kill the animal – though Mr Zuckerberg did not perform the ritual in front of him. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Well, there was a year when he was only eating what he was killing,” he explained. “He made goat for me for dinner. He killed the goat.”

The Twitter co-founder said he decided to only eat the accompanying salad during the “memorable” encounter because it was cold.

“I guess he kills it,” Mr Dorsey recounted. “He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife. Then they send it to the butcher.”

When asked to clarify the laser gun, he added: “I don’t know. A stun gun. They stun it, and then he knifed it. Then they send it to a butcher.”

Speaking of his social media rival, Mr Dorsey said he does not know the purpose of Facebook, but described Mr Zuckerberg as a “very, very smart businessman”.

Mr Zuckerberg pledged to host debates online in 2019, in a bid to speak up more.

The Facebook chief executive will host a series of public discussions every few weeks to talk about the future of technology with leaders and experts, following a tough 2018 for Facebook marred by data privacy concerns and scrutiny about the influence of fake news and other content circulated on its platform.

- Press Association