#IWD2018: Events to mark International Women's Day taking place today

A number of events are taking place all over the country and world to mark International Women's Day.

New figures have been released which show that there are more women in Ireland than men.

Ireland has almost 2.5m women with the biggest ratio difference in Dublin.

In general, women are better educated than men with 43% of women having a third level education.

19 women over 75 got married in 2016 and nine married grooms who were at least 10 years younger.

There were 372 women 100 years or over.

A special lunch is being held by The President at Aras an Uachtarain.

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to New York will be staffed by an all-female crew.

They are also offering all women priority boarding on short-haul flights.

Internationally, McDonald's is turning it's golden arches upside down to make a 'W'

Marches for repeal are taking place in a number of town and cities including Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Here are just some of the tributes being paid to women around the country and world today
By Greg Murphy

