IWD2018: Events to mark International Women's Day taking place today

A number of events are taking place all over the country and world to mark International Women's Day.

New figures have been released which show that there are more women in Ireland than men.

Ireland has almost 2.5m women with the biggest ratio difference in Dublin.

In general, women are better educated than men with 43% of women having a third level education.

19 women over 75 got married in 2016 and nine married grooms who were at least 10 years younger.

There were 372 women 100 years or over.

A special lunch is being held by The President at Aras an Uachtarain.

The President and Sabina will be marking #IWD2018 at events at @RichBarracks and Áras an Uachtaráin. https://t.co/IllDxBwmAO — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 7, 2018

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to New York will be staffed by an all-female crew.

Women are a driving force across our airline. We’re proud to celebrate them today. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/wjN1xuU2Sr — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) March 8, 2018

They are also offering all women priority boarding on short-haul flights.

Today we’re marking International Women's Day by offering our female guests priority boarding on short-haul flights. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/yDDjhNdRBP — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) March 8, 2018

Internationally, McDonald's is turning it's golden arches upside down to make a 'W'

Today, we flip our Golden Arches to celebrate the women who have chosen McDonald's to be a part of their story, like the Williams family. In the U.S. we’re proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women. https://t.co/6z88OhjXpO pic.twitter.com/hXfOi3wWQf — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 8, 2018

Marches for repeal are taking place in a number of town and cities including Dublin, Cork and Galway.

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY! Show big love to all of the amazing women in your life 💚



Today, I’ll be marching in Dublin city with thousands of other Irish women who also believe that us Irish should have the right to choose when it comes to abortion! #repealthe8th #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/RUrQ9CePLt — Melanie 💚 Murphy (@melaniietweets) March 8, 2018

Happy #IWD2018, and good luck to everyone marching today to support #RepealThe8th - it's time. pic.twitter.com/TlBovZ21gM — 𝑪𝒊𝒂𝒓𝒂 (@Ciaraioch) March 8, 2018

Today's "Repeal & International Woman's Day March" will begin around 5.30pm at the Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin 1.



Sinn Féin members and supporters are being asked to meet at 44 Parnell Square @ 5:10pm before joining the march.#IWD2018 #RepealThe8th pic.twitter.com/FPJUyxuCSw — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) March 8, 2018

Can’t make the Dublin #RepealThe8th march but just swung by the Cork one and they are doing a BRILLO job. UP CARK 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/qXmjUYiZA4 — James Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) March 8, 2018

Here are just some of the tributes being paid to women around the country and world today

Happy #InternationalWomensDay2018! Celebrate with these women from a galaxy far, far away... pic.twitter.com/1RGJm1nf76 — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) March 8, 2018

Happy International #WomensDay! #TimeIsNow to support each other, believe in each other & encourage each other to speak up for rights & gender equality! https://t.co/Non0GlY9S5 #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/kJJ0zBF1Oy — UN Women (@UN_Women) March 8, 2018

Just some of the women who make time and space a reality! Happy #InternationalWomensDay#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/F81ySkUVtb — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) March 8, 2018

On International Women’s Day, let’s remember: When women and girls are equal, everyone is greater. #IWD2018 #EqualisGreater pic.twitter.com/NtEpy2ziVv — Melinda Gates (@melindagates) March 8, 2018

Happy International Women's Day! We're celebrating the women who have changed the world.



Here's all of the amazing women who have received the #NobelPrize and their remarkable achievements at the time of the award. #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/isKJHSGjsj — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) March 8, 2018

Celebrating all the strong women playing in and supporting our Championship! 💪🙋‍♀️🏉



Those who paved the way, those making it happen now, and the next generation of Women's Rugby players to come!



Happy #InternationalWomensDay! #WomensSixNations#IWD2018 #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/OXQ2bRp87F — Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) March 8, 2018