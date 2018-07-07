It’s so hot this man got his leg stuck in melted tarmac

The heatwave hitting the UK and Ireland is so intense that a young man’s leg became stuck in melted tarmac.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue had to use a hammer and chisel to free the unidentified 24-year-old in Heaton, Newcastle.

(Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue)

The rescue service said the man was saved from suffering a broken ankle thanks to his granddad’s Doc Marten shoes.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said: “During the good weather please be mindful things like this can happen – be more aware when you’re walking around.”

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Weather, Tarmac, UK, Fire and rescue, heatwave, Tarmac, Tyne and Wear, UK, story-enriched, composite

 

