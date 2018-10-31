It's not too late to catch these Halloween events taking place across the country this weekend

How does it still only feel like last week we were basking in the 20-plus degree heat of summer?

Fast forward to what definitely hasn't felt like three months and the crisp Autumn air has well and truly gripped us with the collection of scarves and jackets taking over the wardrobe.

With the beginning of October came the stacks of Halloween decorations to tempt the little ones during the Sunday shop and remind us that Oíche Samhain was just around the corner.

Next thing we know we'll be stocking up on Dunnes Stores 'two for €10' offer on boxes of Roses and Celebrations - dare we even mutter the word Christmas.

Well, October 31 is finally upon us and all that goes bump in the night will make an appearance tonight for All Hallows Eve.

Here are events that are still taking place across the country this Halloween for the tots, the teens, mam and dad and the 20-something-year-olds struggling to adult.

The Nightmare Realm

The Nightmare Realm is back at the RDS in Dublin from October 5 to November 3.

The walkthrough Halloween event casts you in the lead role of your very own horror experience.

Those brave enough can try out the all-new Witches Children event which is the most disturbing yet!

This is one is strictly adults and teens only.

Halloween Happenings at Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park, Kildare

Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park hosts its now infamous Halloween Happenings for seven spooky days from Saturday, October 27 to Friday, November 2, 2018.

Lots of ghastly ghouls and terrifying treats are in store including Haunted Holograms, Terror Train Trips, Terror Treasure Hunts and the Funky Forest.

Fancy dress is optional.

Parent discretion is advised for younger children.

Haunted Spooktacular, Co Meath

The Haunted Spooktacular horror farm returns to Kells, Co Meath this Halloween.

Haunted Spooktacular is Ireland’s first horrifying adult scare attraction now in its 14th year.

Team Spooktacular are preparing to crank up the fear to the extreme for 2018 and make it their scariest one yet including all new attractions.

Haunted Spooktacular runs on October 19 and 20 and then from October 26 through to October 31.

Adults and teenagers only.

Halloween tours at Wicklow's Historic Gaol

Keep the kids entertained this year at Wicklow's Historic Gaol.

The fancy dress Spooktacular Tour for the kids runs from October 29 to October 31 with a prize for the best dressed each day.

Spooktacular Boo! at Dublin Zoo

The annual Halloween Spooktacular Boo at Dublin Zoo takes place on Wednesday, October 31.

To celebrate the festivities, Dublin Zoo transformed the exotic Kaziranga Forest Trail into a festive pumpkin patch where Upali, the new bull elephant and the female elephants had great fun smashing pumpkins.

Family-friendly event.

Photo: dublinzoo.ie.

Loftus Hall, Wexford

Loftus Hall is sharing with the public, stories, scares, theatrics and all things that go bump in the night from October 27 to November 4.

There are four different types of tour available to book:

The over five's Halloween tour runs daily at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. it is a family friendly Halloween themed tour of Loftus Hall that has some colourful characters leading you through the ground floor of Loftus Hall.

The over 12's Halloween tour runs later in the afternoon with a little more emphasis on the spooky goings-on for those aged 12 and over.

The over 15's Halloween tour runs in the evening time and it notches up the scares for the braver teens and adults.

The infamous adult only Halloween tours are running over three nights this Halloween season on October 27, 28 and 31.

Cork Ghost Tour

Cork Ghost Tours is a walking tour of the Rebel city revealing its surprising history with an unusual and honest slant on Cork.

The tour is interactive, factual and comic and is the perfect mix of educational and fun with the added activity of gattin' included.

Enjoy a drink on the route, in two quirky little pubs, Pat Buckley’s Bar and The Friary.

Belfast Halloween Monster Mash and Fireworks Display

Belfast's annual Halloween Monster Mash and Fireworks Display at the Titanic Slipways on Wednesday, October 31.

The Slipways, in Belfast's Titanic Quarter, will come alive and little ghouls and spooky skeletons of all ages are invited to come along in their scariest costumes.

Wicked workshops, creepy crafts, monster rides, scary street performers, live music and a range of sweet treats, candies and hot food are all on offer on the day.

The fireworks display will begin at approximately 8pm, lasting for 15 minutes.

- Digital Desk