It’s not a bug, it’s a feature: social media users make light of their flaws

Even your most hated flaws can come in handy every once in a while, and social media users have been offering their own positive spins on not-so-brilliant features of their bodies.

Reddit user sweet_chick283 wanted to know people’s useful flaws, asking: “What is the ‘it’s not a bug, it’s a feature’ of your existence?”

Here are 11 insecurities and flaws that people have spun into brilliant body features, which might make you feel better about your own “bug”.

1. The people in the surrounding area might not like this “feature”.

2. This very energy-efficient method.

3. Back pain caused huge confidence in this person.

4. This person is brilliant for remembering long numbers.

5. A positive spin on colour-blindness here.

6. A bad memory means you’ll never run out of movies to watch.

7. At least this person won’t find themselves in danger…

8. This person keeps a cool head whilst revising.

9. At least there’s an upside to this painful condition.

10. This person’s ever-changing eye colour.

11. Lastly, this person has a fun “feature” for weeding out fake friends.

