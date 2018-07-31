It's National Avocado Day and everyone is telling Queer Eye's Antoni

In case you haven't been on Twitter today, it is National Avocado Day.

Today is dedicated to the fruit that Irish millenials love so much that they are willing to forego ever owning a house just to eat it with toast every day.

Although the day is supposed to be all about the humble avocado, it has been hijacked by Queer Eye's adorable avocado aficionado, Antoni.

The food expert on the popular Netflix series has been teased about his affection for the odd avocado and today Twitter is having plenty of fun at his expense.

But of course, Antoni is on board and is getting in on the fun.

This National Avocado Day/Antoni Appreciation Day, make yourself some avocado toast, throw on an episode of Queer Eye and enjoy!
By Michelle McGlynn

