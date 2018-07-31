It's National Avocado Day and everyone is telling Queer Eye's Antoni
In case you haven't been on Twitter today, it is National Avocado Day.
Today is dedicated to the fruit that Irish millenials love so much that they are willing to forego ever owning a house just to eat it with toast every day.
Although the day is supposed to be all about the humble avocado, it has been hijacked by Queer Eye's adorable avocado aficionado, Antoni.
Today is #NationalAvocadoDay which is basically Antoni Appreciation Day at this point, tbh. pic.twitter.com/8wX0m7jSgJ— E! News (@enews) July 31, 2018
The food expert on the popular Netflix series has been teased about his affection for the odd avocado and today Twitter is having plenty of fun at his expense.
Happy #NationalAvocadoDay to everyone, but especially to @antoni 🥑💕 pic.twitter.com/smlRfLRZqy— MTV (@MTV) July 31, 2018
Happy #NationalAvocadoDay to @antoni I hope you eat all the guac today bby 🥑 pic.twitter.com/ujCRBRvEO0— Ber (@AmberrCurl) July 31, 2018
All hail the King of Avocados. #NationalAvocadoDay.@antoni @QueerEye pic.twitter.com/ZT7xtmggcQ— GIPHY (@GIPHY) July 31, 2018
Thank you to whomever created this wonderful art of @antoni from @QueerEye #NationalAvocadoDay pic.twitter.com/I6ziOJ8KP9— Femestella (@femestella) July 31, 2018
Mentally hugging @antoni today of all days, #NationalAvocadoDay. @QueerEye pic.twitter.com/KUfTwAQv1g— Lyndsay Faye (@LyndsayFaye) July 31, 2018
But of course, Antoni is on board and is getting in on the fun.
Today feels like a special day, for some reason...— Antoni Porowski (@antoni) July 31, 2018
This National Avocado Day/Antoni Appreciation Day, make yourself some avocado toast, throw on an episode of Queer Eye and enjoy!
Get you a guy who looks at you the way @antoni looks at someone slicing an avocado #QueerEye pic.twitter.com/CC23xQQkF9— Martha Sorren (@marthasorren) February 25, 2018
