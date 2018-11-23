It’s Black Friday: How to survive the day without emptying your entire wallet

Black Friday has arrived – and it seems plenty of shoppers have been holding out in the hope of grabbing big discounts today.

The British Retail Consortium and KPMG recently found the “golden quarter” – the all-important final three months of the year for retailers when customers splash out for Christmas – got off to a fairly flat start.

Consumers’ anticipation that there may be better deals to be had on Black Friday may be a factor, the report said, with people waiting until now to splash out.

But after the build up, it’s easy to get carried away in the shopping frenzy. If you’re worried about your wallet, here are some handy Black Friday survival tips from James Walker, founder of consumer help website Resolver.

Which of these is the most important to you when shopping? — Which? (@WhichUK) June 22, 2016

Be a cynic: If you see something that looks like a bargain, go to the manufacturer’s website and look at the recommended retail price (RRP). Bear in mind that items often sell for less than this all year round. Some websites also have price comparisons, if you search for particular items.

Have a masterplan: It’s tempting to just browse the Black Friday sales, but that’s a sure-fire way to end up buying stuff you might not actually need. Think about items you might actually want to buy – either as gifts, replacing items that are nearing the end of their useful lives, or a one-off luxury purchase that you’ve really wanted. Don’t be tempted to deviate.

Only buy what you’ve planned and budgeted for: It doesn’t matter if you’re convinced you can beat the techniques retailers use to get you to cough up your hard-earned cash. There’s a huge amount of research and planning employed by retailers to get to your impulse buy. Ticking clock timers, glossy images, discounted prices, item offers “expiring” – they’ve thought of it all.

Don’t be careless with credit cards and interest-free deals. Don’t think of these credit sources as “free money”. Think of them as bills outstanding. So if you spend £1,000, you’ll need to allow for paying that off each month. Imagine what that will cost over a year and see if it fits your budget.

Having regrets about something you’ve bought online? You usually have between 14 & 28 days to return it. https://t.co/E4qKdOw6cp — Citizens Advice (@CitizensAdvice) December 9, 2016

Check your right to return goods: Contrary to what you may be told, you do have rights to return sale items if they turn out to be faulty. If you’re receiving goods in the post which you may be putting to one side as Christmas presents, always open the delivery box when you receive it and check the items.

If you’re buying big items check delivery charges: Some firms now offer assembly services for big items too. Be aware that you might get a local handyman to do the job much cheaper.

If you’re buying for Christmas, add any expensive items to your home insurance: Burglars often use the Christmas period as an opportunity to strike as they know households are stocking up on goodies.

Would you recycle plastic more if it saved you money? Check out our guide for 13 ways to use less plastic AND how to save some cash https://t.co/g0ptv1BPsu pic.twitter.com/DYQ4tgzH7j — Money Saving Expert (@MoneySavingExp) October 23, 2018

And while you’re looking after your own wallet, be ethical when chucking out items you’re replacing with your new purchases: You’d be amazed what you can recycle these days. Sofas, household appliances and other items will be collected by some charities if they’re in an OK condition. If you’re replacing something that isn’t broken, have a quick check online to see if it’s recyclable. Don’t just bin it – as it could make someone else’s Christmas.

Don’t allow yourself to be fobbed off by firms if something doesn’t turn out to be as expected – or doesn’t turn up at all: Consumer rights expert Martyn James says: “When you enter in to an agreement with a retailer, your contract is with them,” adding that retailers should sort out delivery-related problems. He suggests asking for proof of delivery if you’re being charged for goods that were never received.

- Press Association