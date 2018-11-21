It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Cork

The mornings are colder, the nights are longer, and the Christmas lights have been lit in many parts of the country.

We sent videographer Eddie O'Hare into Cork city to soak up the festive cheer.

Watch the video below for an early glimpse of Cork city's streets and buildings all lit up for Christmas.

A stone's throw away from Cork's city centre, videographer Dan Linehan captured the seasonal atmosphere by the banks of the River Lee.

Beautiful.

Digital Desk